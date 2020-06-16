Local Govt vice-chairman kidnapped

Related News

The vice-chairman of Shelleng Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Kama Bakta, has been kidnapped.

An official of the local government said Mr Bakta was kidnapped in the early hours of Tuesday in his hometown, Bakta.

“So sad, the vice has been kidnapped by the kidnappers today about 1:20am of 16th June 2020 a black day. Hon.Kama Lazarus Bakta. Vice chairman shelleng LGA,” the source said in a message to this reporter.

Another resident of the community said the “kidnappers came in their numbers brandishing guns and made their way into the house of the politician at about 2 a.m. on Tuesday.”

“They fired shots into the air to announce their arrival and immediately whisked the politician away.

“The whole thing was so scary as no one could muster the courage to challenge the kidnappers who looked ready to waste anyone who dared them.

“The town is right now overtaken by grief because if the number two citizen in the local government is not safe, who is safe,” the resident, who is close to the politician, asked.

Confirming the kidnap, the police spokesman in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, said the police have mobilised local hunters and are currently on the trail of the kidnappers.

“I can confirm to you that the police as well as the local hunters have mobilized and are on the trail of the kidnappers. We will do our best till victim is released and the perpetrators brought to justice,” the deputy superintendent of police said.

Kidnap for ransom has become rampant in Adamawa and many other parts of Nigeria, same as other forms of criminality such as attacks by bandits and communal violence.