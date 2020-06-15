Nigeria records 573 new coronavirus cases

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 16,658 as 573 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Four deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 424.

The health agency in a tweet Monday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states.

These are Lagos, Rivers, Oyo Edo, Kano, Gombe, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Plateau, Bauchi, Niger, Kebbi, Ogun, Ondo, Abia, Nasarawa, Kwara, Benue and Anambra.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT had recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Lagos State recorded the highest daily figure for the confirmed cases on Monday with 216 cases.

The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states- Lagos – 216, Rivers – 103, Oyo – 68, Edo – 40, Kano – 21, Gombe – 20, FCT – 17, Delta – 13, Plateau – 12, Bauchi – 12, Niger – 10, ,Kebbi – 9, Ogun – 8, Ondo – 8, Abia – 7, Nasarawa – 5, Borno – 1, Kwara – 1, Benue – 1 and Anambra – 1.

“Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 94,323 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there were 10,885 active cases of COVID-19 in the country while 5,349 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 16,658 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7,319 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 264, Kano – 1, 158, Edo – 620, Rivers – 592, Oyo – 575, Ogun – 567, Kaduna – 446, Borno – 439, Gombe – 430, Bauchi – 422, Katsina – 414, Jigawa – 317, Delta – 280, Nasarawa – 177, Abia – 173, Plateau – 168, Ebonyi – 162, Kwara – 151,Imo – 136, Sokoto – 132, Zamfara – 76, Ondo – 72, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66,Kebbi – 66, Enugu – 57, Yobe – 55,Osun – 50, Akwa Ibom – 48 Adamawa – 42,, Benue – 34, Bayelsa – 32, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.