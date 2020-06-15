Why Buhari sacked controversial NBET MD, Marilyn Amobi

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Marilyn Amobi as the managing director of the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc, days after PREMIUM TIMES reported her continued violation of Nigeria’s code of conduct for public officials.

The Minister of Power, Saleh Mamman, announced the removal of the controversial official on Monday evening.

The minister, in a press statement, said the removal was approved by President Buhari. He also announced the company’s General Counsel and Secretary, Nnaemeka Eweluka, as the new substantive boss of NBET “with immediate effect.”

The minister said Ms Amobi would proceed on terminal leave. She was supposed to end her four-year tenure in August, having been appointed in August 2016.

The new NBET boss, the minister said, “comes to the position with over 20 years’ experience, spanning private practice academics, and power sector.” He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitration, the minister added.

Running private business illegally

PREMIUM TIMES had on June 10 exposed how Ms Amobi continued to run a private firm, ESL Economics and Management Limited, registered in the United Kingdom, while being a public officer in Nigeria in violation of the country’s code of conduct for public officials.

She also continued to run a foreign account in violation of Nigeria’s law.

Top administration officials said our report angered President Buhari who immediately ordered her removal.

Ms Amobi was first appointed to head NBET in 2016 by Mr Buhari. First suspended by the minister last December, she was reinstated by the president in January this year.

Lawless

Nigeria’s constitution prescribes code of conduct for public officers, including those in public companies, such as NBET.

The code of conducts stipulates that public officers shall not “engage or participate in the management or running of any private business except it is farming.”

By implication, when one takes public office in Nigeria, they are expected to formally resign from the management or directorship of a private company in which they are involved even if such belongs to them.

NBET is a wholly-owned Nigerian government company incorporated in 2010 in line with the Electric Power Sector Act, 2005.

In the power industry, it is the “manager and administrator of the electricity pool.”

It has been covering the market shortfall using public funds to shore up the revenue of the electricity generation companies to prevent the collapse of the system. In 2018, N701 billion was released for this purpose from the Central Bank of Nigeria for the 2017-2019 period.

Available records show Ms Amobi still holds active participation in the running of the ESL, registered both in the UK and Nigeria.

Several management and accounting filings accessed by PREMIUM TIMES show she is the sole signatory for the company in the UK. Two of such filings were as recent as October and November 2019, years after her appointment to head NBET.

This means Ms Amobi also controls a foreign account, another breach of Nigeria’s law on conduct for public officers.

Amobi lied

Ms Amobi during the weekend distributed a statement trying to deny our report. She said her company had become inactive and thus she was not running it.

The sacked official lied. According to records the UK authorities hold and which PREMIUM TIMES still accessed before this publication, ESL, with company number 06413894, still holds an “active” business status and Ms Amobi’s running of the company remains “active”.

Also, several accounting filings, including yearly balance sheets, including the latest submitted in 2019, were signed by Ms Amobi as the director.

Ms Amobi wholly owns ESL, which she registered in 2007 in London. But she did not withdraw from the running of the company as a director, after her appointment into public office in Nigeria as the country’s law requires.

She said she had resigned from the Nigerian version of ESL. PREMIUM TIMES cannot verify this claim immediately though records suggest her claim is wrong.

However, we can authoritatively report that she remains active running the private firm, ESL, in the UK and the firm is not inactive contrary to her claim.

Controversial stint

Ms Amobi’s sack on Monday ended a controversial stint at NBET. She was variously accused of abuses, including misuse of funds and maladministration.

On December 24, Ms Amobi was suspended by the power minister, Mr Mamman, who claimed that the move was in continuation of the government’s effort to reorganise and sanitise the Federal Ministry of Power and its affiliate agencies.

Consequently, a five-member investigative committee was constituted to probe the myriad complaints leveled against Ms Amobi.

The suspension, last December, of Ms Amobi came after PREMIUM TIMES reported how she instigated the arrest and detention for several hours of nine top officials of the bulk trader by the State Security Services (SSS, also called DSS). The embattled MD had been accused of abuse and intimidation of employees in recent time, with concerns over workplace safety and teamwork among staff members.

But in January, Mr Buhari curiously overruled the minister, reinstating Ms Amobi despite indictments by anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC.

Apart from the two main anti-graft agencies, EFCC and ICPC, Nigeria’s auditor-general also found Ms Amobi culpable of maladministration.

Earlier in February 2019, PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Amobi controversially paid at least N2 billion to two power generating companies and made controversial payments to law firms and other consultants.

Documents obtained by Leaks NG – a coalition of Nigerian newsrooms and civil society groups – revealed that Ms Amobi, was also involved in a series of alleged corrupt acts such as subversion of board approvals and infraction of procurement laws. She had denied all the allegations.