Nigerian senator Adebayo Osinowo is dead

Adebayo Osinowo, a Nigerian senator from Lagos, is dead.
Mr Osinowo died on Monday, an official said.
The death of Mr Osinowo, widely known as Pepper, stemmed from “complications” from ailments not immediately disclosed, Lagos government spokesperson, Gboyega Akosile, told PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Osinowo was until his demise a first-term senator from Lagos East Senatorial District. He was 64.
Details shortly…
