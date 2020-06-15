JUST IN: Nigerian doctors begin nationwide strike amidst coronavirus crisis

nigerian-doctors-on-duty
nigerian-doctors-on-duty

Nigerian doctors have commenced a nationwide strike as coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) of Nigeria announced that they commenced a a nationwide “indefinite strike” on Monday morning, hours after COVID-19 cases in the country exceeded 16,000 with over 400 deaths.

Roland Aigbovo, the president of the ARD, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES over the phone. He did not give further details.

On the day Nigeria recorded its third case of coronavirus in mid March, resident doctors in Abuja had threatened to embark on the strike action but later called it off after the Nigerian Medical Association advised them against it.

The doctors in Abuja were protesting among others, the failure of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to make complete payment of their over two months’ basic salaries.

The union attributed the salary irregularities and shortfalls to the migration to the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform by the FCTA.

It is not immediately clear if the demands of doctors in Abuja are synonymous with that of others across the nation.

More details later…

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application