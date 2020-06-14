Edo 2020: I’ll decide after meeting with Buhari – Obaseki

Related News

The embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, says he will make his next step on his reelection ambition public after consultation with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president has been silent in the face-off between Mr Obaseki and Adams Oshiomhole, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that climaxed with the disqualification of the governor from the primary of the ruling party in Edo State.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified on Friday from participating in the party’s primary election slated for June 22 by the APC screening committee.

He was declared ‘ineligible’ alongside two other aspirants due to technicalities found in their submitted credentials, an outcome the embattled governor predicted due to the sour relationship between him and Mr Oshiomhole.

For over a year now, the duo has been in constant tussle for dominance in Edo State, a contest that has led to the polarisation of the APC in the state.

Since the Jonathan Ayuba-led APC screening panel announced his disqualification, Mr Obaseki had been seen with some governors from the PDP, leading to speculation of his interest in contesting the governorship election on the ticket of the.main opposition party.

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, earlier on Sunday shared a picture taken during a meeting with the embattled Edo state governor.

Earlier before Mr Wike shared the pictures, Mr Obaseki had taken to his Twitter handle, @GodwinObaseki, to tell his supporters to be calm ahead of him revealing his ultimate plan.

“I appreciate the sustained show of solidarity, support and goodwill from Edo people and Nigerians in the face of injustice by the @OfficialAPCNg screening committee.

“I will be making my next move known after I complete consultations with my supporters and meet with @MBuhari,” he wrote.

PDP commends governor

In a related develpment, the Edo State Chapter of the PDP has applauded Mr Obaseki’s developmental strides in the various sectors of the state.

The Chairman, Edo PDP, Tony Aziegbemi gave the commendation after inspecting facilities at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, ahead of the party’s forthcoming primary election scheduled to hold on June 19th 2020.

Addressing journalists at the stadium, the state PDP chairman expressed appreciation to the governor for approving the use of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for the conduct of the party’s primary election.

He noted that the PDP is very impressed with the transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, adding, “We are going ahead with our preparations and on the 19th of June, we are coming here to do what we know how to do best, and we will do it peacefully.

“We have 2,100 delegates. The stadium has a capacity for 15,000; so as you can see, we are going to maintain social distancing. We will abide by the rules and regulations as contained in the Gazette by the state government.”