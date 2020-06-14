Another student allegedly raped, killed in Ibadan

Related News

A student identified as Grace Oshiagwu has been reportedly raped and killed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, the third in the state in two weeks.

The deceased, 21, was a National Diploma student of The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki. The incident was confirmed by residents of the area and the police who only confirmed her murder.

The attack on Ms Oshiagwu happened on Saturday at Idi-ori Area, off Shasha Expressway, Akinyele Local Government Area in Ibadan.

A resident of the area who asked not to be named for security reasons spoke on how the victim’s body was found.

“It was evident enough that she was raped. One could see blood all over her body and the cut on her head,” the source said.

“It happened close to my area. I was scared. Grace hardly talked or abused anyone. She was easy going. Only God knows those that killed her. Her family has been thrown into sorrow,” another resident of the area said late Saturday.

Confirmation:

The latest incident was confirmed by Olugbenga Fadeyi, the spokesperson of the Oyo State Police Command.

“One Grace Oshiagwu, female, aged 21 years, was macheted on her head in a church mission building at Idi-Ori Area, Shasha off expressway by unknown assailant(s) today 13/06/2020 about 3:00 pm,” Mr Fadeyi said in a statement.

READ ALSO:

He said investigation has commenced and urged the public to assist with information to apprehend the killers.

Our correspondent also gathered that the corpse of Ms Oshiagwu has been deposited at Adeoyo State Hospital in Ring road, Ibadan, for autopsy.

PREVIOUS ATTACKS

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Baraka Bello, a student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Moor Plantation, Ibadan, was raped and killed on June 1.

Suspected ritualists also killed a 29-year-old woman, Azeezat Somuyiwa, who was seven months pregnant in her home on June 5.

The two cases, as well as that of Ms Oshiagwu, happened at Akinyele Local Government Area.

The police have, however, not given any indication that the attacks were carried out by the same suspects.

The Nigeria government, on Tuesday, through the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, vowed to take decisive action against rapists by ensuring the adoption of strict implementation of relevant laws.

Speaking on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari in his Democracy Day address also condemned the rising sexual violence cases.

“I am particularly upset at recent incidents of rape, especially of very young girls. The Police are pursuing these cases with a view to bringing perpetrators of these heinous crimes to swift justice,” Mr Buhari said.