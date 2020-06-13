Nigeria records 501 new infections — total rises to 15,682

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday rose to 15, 682 as 501 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 407.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 24 states.

These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kano, Kaduna, Edo, Oyo, Imo, Gombe, Benue, Enugu, Delta, Anambra, Ebonyi, Nasarawa, Ogun, Bauchi, Kebbi, Akwa Ibom, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, Borno, Kwara and Ondo.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection. The state also remains the epicentre for the virus in the country.

The 501 new cases are reported from 24 states Lagos – 195, FCT – 50, Kano – 42, Kaduna – 27, Edo – 26, Oyo – 22, Imo – 21, Gombe – 17, Benue – 12, Enugu – 12, Delta – 11, Anambra – 11, Ebonyi – 10, Nasarawa – 9, Ogun – 9, Bauchi – 8, Kebbi – 4, Akwa Ibom – 3, Jigawa – 3, Katsina – 3, Yobe – 2, Borno – 2, Kwara – 1 and Ondo – 1.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 90, 464 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 10, 174 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 5, 101 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 15,682 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7, 035 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 212, Kano – 1, 091, Ogun – 553, Edo – 544, Oyo – 491, Rivers – 482, Kaduna – 429, Borno – 425, Katsina – 414, Bauchi – 410, Gombe – 337, Jigawa – 317, Delta – 254, Ebonyi – 162, Abia – 151, Kwara – 150, Plateau – 149, Nasarawa – 141, Imo – 135, Sokoto – 132, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 64, Ondo – 63, Yobe – 55,Kebbi – 54, Enugu – 51, Osun – 50, Niger – 49, Akwa Ibom – 48 Adamawa – 42,, Benue – 34, Bayelsa – 32, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.