Family members travelling for funeral crushed to death in Anambra

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

Four persons died on Friday while six others sustained varying degrees of injury in a ghastly motor accident in Anambra State, the Federal Road Safety Corps has said.

The accident happened along Ogidi-Abatete Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident involved a Mercedez tipper loaded with sand and a 608 bus, with 19 persons on board.

The passengers were attending a relative’s funeral when the bus collided with the truck.

A witness who claimed the number of casualties was more than four, said the driver of the tipper lost control of the vehicle when his tyre burst.

“No fewer than seven persons died on the spot while other passengers sustained degrees of injuries,” he said.

Most of them were members of the same family going for a burial ceremony.

The spokes person of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Pascal Anigbo, said the bodies had been deposited at the hospital morgue while the injured were receiving treatment.

“At about 5.20pm on Friday 12 June, 2020 we received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at about 5.15pm near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road. FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, drivers name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included, Seventeen (17) adult males, One (1) female adult and One (1) female child. Totalling Nineteen (19).They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six (6) male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a Hospital Follow-Up today Saturday 13 June, 2020 states that Four (4) have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery, warning vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season.

“He equally advises that only brand new tyres should be used in vehicles as most fairly used tyres, popularly called “tokumbo tyres” are expired.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application