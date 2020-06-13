Family members travelling for funeral crushed to death in Anambra

Related News

Four persons died on Friday while six others sustained varying degrees of injury in a ghastly motor accident in Anambra State, the Federal Road Safety Corps has said.

The accident happened along Ogidi-Abatete Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

PREMIUM TIMES learned that the incident involved a Mercedez tipper loaded with sand and a 608 bus, with 19 persons on board.

The passengers were attending a relative’s funeral when the bus collided with the truck.

A witness who claimed the number of casualties was more than four, said the driver of the tipper lost control of the vehicle when his tyre burst.

“No fewer than seven persons died on the spot while other passengers sustained degrees of injuries,” he said.

Most of them were members of the same family going for a burial ceremony.

The spokes person of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Pascal Anigbo, said the bodies had been deposited at the hospital morgue while the injured were receiving treatment.

“At about 5.20pm on Friday 12 June, 2020 we received a distress call on a fatal Road Traffic Crash (RTC) which occurred at about 5.15pm near Buckie Polytechnic, along Ogidi-Abatete road. FRSC rescue team from Nteje Unit Command were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash.

“The crash involved a Mercedes Benz 608 with registration number AA205DMA driven by one Ezeugwu Christopher and a Mercedes Benz Tipper with enlistment number XD651GDD, drivers name given as FC Ugwumba.

“Casualties involved included, Seventeen (17) adult males, One (1) female adult and One (1) female child. Totalling Nineteen (19).They were all rushed to Twinkle Hospital, Ogidi by members of the community.

“Six (6) male adult victims in critical condition were referred to Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital, Ogidi. Information reaching us after a Hospital Follow-Up today Saturday 13 June, 2020 states that Four (4) have been confirmed dead by doctors at Iyi-Enu Specialist Hospital and their corpses deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The Sector Commander FRSC, Andrew Kumapayi condoled with the family of the deceased and wishes the injured victims quick recovery, warning vehicle owners and drivers against the use of expired or worn-out tyres, particularly during rainy season.

“He equally advises that only brand new tyres should be used in vehicles as most fairly used tyres, popularly called “tokumbo tyres” are expired.”