Nigeria Presidency’s website filled with outdated information

The State House website (statehouse.gov.ng) is marred by outdated information months after some changes occurred in the government, PREMIUM TIMES’ findings show.

Despite President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent appointment of a new Chief of Staff, the official website carries the details of the former, late Abba Kyari.

Also, long after he was redeployed, the website has the name of Jalal Arabi as the State House Permanent Secretary.

After proper scrutiny, this newspaper also observed that the positions of ministers who were redeployed months ago are yet to be corrected on the website, exposing readers to the danger of misinformation.

According to the website, the Chief of Staff to the President is still Abba Kyari, appointed August 27, 2015.

On April 17, Mr Kyari died from COVID-19 after a month-long struggle with the deadly disease. About a month after, Mr Buhari announced former minister of external affairs, Ibrahim Gambari, as his Chief of Staff.

The 75-year-old Kwara-born diplomat replaced the former but the government official website continues to show that Mr Kyari manages the president’s schedule and correspondence, and any other duties that may be assigned by the president.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that on March 23, the Head of Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan, announced the redeployment of Jalal Arabi from the State House to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

He was replaced with Tijani Umar, who was redeployed from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Jalal Arabi still showing as Permanent Secretary of the State House Letter of redeployment of State House Permanent Sec

Meanwhile, months after the changes, the government website still names Mr Arabi who was appointed November 2015, as the State House Permanent Secretary.

In addition, months after he appointed his cabinet in 2019, President Buhari approved the immediate redeployment of two Ministers of State.

A screenshot of page of Buhari’s cabinet members

“Mr Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs is to move to the Ministry of Labour and Employment as Minister of State,” Willie Bassey, the Director Information at the Office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation said, in a statement then.

“Senator Tayo Alasoadura is to move to the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs as Minister of State. This redeployment takes effect from today, Tuesday 24th September, 2019,” the official added.

Months after the changes, the government website still attaches the duo’s former role to them.

Critics react

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, critics wonder why the media unit of the presidency fails to update the relevant information needed about Nigeria.

Lekan Olonode, an ICT specialist said “a credible website is known with the kind of information it feeds the audience with. It is a shame that the website is not updated with relevant information.

Page indicating Abba Kyari as current Chief of Staff

“Some people are not familiar with the activities and changes that occur in government and governance, the official site should serve as a guide and not further misinform people with the kind of information it delivers to audience”

A public affairs analyst, Foluke Ayeni, wondered why the president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, promotes his personal website at the expense of the site considered official.

“It is funny that Mr Adesina every time updates his personal website with the official information about the government, yet, the last time we had Buhari’s speech on the state house website was March,” she said.

Mr Adesina and Garba Shehu, President Buhari’s spokespersons, did not returns calls or reply text messages at the time of this report.