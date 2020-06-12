Edo Governorship: Despite disqualification, Obaseki will contest, win – APC chairman

Related News

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Anselm Ojezua, has said that despite Governor Godwin Obaseki’s disqualification by the APC, the governor will seek re-election and win a second term.

Mr Ojezua also called for calm over the disqualification of Mr Obaseki from the party’s governorship primary.

“They didn’t say he will not contest the election but that he will not contest under the platform of the APC.

“By tomorrow, we will meet and be in a position to make a proper statement on what the future holds for the party in Edo State,” Mr Ojezua was quoted as saying by Mr Obaseki’s aide, Crusoe Osagie, in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Ojezua’s statement is the closest indication yet that Mr Obaseki will defect to a new party to seek re-election. There have been rumours he would defect to the main opposition party, PDP.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how the screening committee of the APC, in Abuja on Friday afternoon, disqualified Mr Obaseki and two others from participating in the party’s governorship primary.

Mr Obaseki, who has been having a longrunning feud with his predecessor and APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, has said he will not appeal the decision.

He blamed Mr Oshiomhole for the disqualification.

Mr Ojezua, according to a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by Mr Obaseki’s aide, said the APC in Edo will meet on Saturday to deliberate on the matter.

Mr Ojezua leads a main faction of the APC in Edo. The faction is loyal to Mr Obaseki. A separate faction of the party in the state is loyal to Mr Oshiomhole.

The APC holds its primary on June 22.

Read the statement by the Edo APC chairman as sent by Mr Obaseki’s office below.

