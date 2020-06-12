Edo Election: APC disqualifies Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki has been disqualified from contesting in the primaries of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2020 election.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified by a screening panel constituted by the party to clear contenders for the party’s ticket ahead of Edo State governorship election later this year.

The governor’s disqualification, which was hinged on allegations that he had a problematic academic certificate, seemed expected.

Mr Obaseki has been locked in an open and bitter contest against Adams Oshiomhole, the party’s national chairman whose influence looms considerably over Edo politics.

Just before the announcement, the govermor’s spokesperson, Crusoe Osagie, had said they expected that Mr Oshiomhole-led party will announce the disqualification Friday afternoon.

“Like he stated recently that he is the Supreme Court and the ultimate determiner of the fate of aspirants for governorship seat under the APC, he has executed his pre-conceived agenda of stopping Governor Obaseki from flying the flag of the party, at all cost,” Mr Osagie said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“After pushing the failed narrative about Governor Obaseki’s educational qualification and meeting a brick wall with the University of Ibadan’s response, he resorted to using his characteristic brute force to disqualify the governor.”

Mr Oshiomhole is believed to support Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the party’s candidate in the election.

