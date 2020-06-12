In new video, Boko Haram executes abducted soldier, policeman

Related News

A breakaway faction of Boko Haram has released a video showing the execution of a soldier and a police officer.

In the video, members of ISWAP, the breakaway Boko Haram faction, executed the two security personnel.

In the 49 seconds video, the two security personnel who were abducted last week while travelling between Maiduguri and Monguno introduced themselves after which they were summarily shot dead.

According to the slain security personnel, they were on a trip from Maiduguri to Monguno when they were ambushed and abducted by the insurgents whom they described as “Tilafa army”.

One of the slain personnel who spoke in Hausa said, “my name is Yohanah Kilus, I am policeman, my rank is Inspector, I was abducted between Maiduguri and Monguno; I am presently in the custody of Tilafa soldiers.”

The second abducted personnel, said, “I am 13NA/70/8374, Lance Corporal Emmanuel Oscar, I was captured by Tilafa’s along Maiduguri to Monguno.”

Shortly after that, the video showed two armed men pointing AK47 rifles at the two personnel kneeling with their faces blindfolded. Shots were simultaneously fired and and the two security personnel were killed.

It is not clear when the video was shot. But it was released three days after suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked a village in Gubio local government killing at least 81 residents.