Gunmen kill two people, kidnap others along Lokoja – Abuja expressway

Gunmen on Wednesday morning killed two people and reportedly abducted several others along the Lokoja – Abuja expressway.

The incident occurred at about 7:00 a.m. between Acheni and Gegu villages in Kogi State.

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Onogwu, confirmed the incident.

According to the governor, a popular businessman in Lokoja, Nicholas Ofodile, and one other person were the casualties during a cross fire between the gunmen and officials of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Sahara Reporters described those kidnapped as passengers travelling in a commercial bus.

Mr Ofodile was reportedly travelling to Abuja from Lokoja in his Lexus SUV with registration number LKJ 658 PU when he ran into a road block mounted by the gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have opened fire on his vehicle, killing him in the process.

At least eight vehicles were caught up in the process and several road users sustained gunshot wounds.

Kogi State police spokesperson, William Aya, did not respond to enquiries by this newspaper on Wednesday; however, he confirmed to Sahara Reporters that two persons were killed during the incident.

YAHAYA BELLO COMMISERATES WITH AFFECTED FAMILIES

Governor Bello in his statement vowed to bring the perpetrators of the dastardly act to book while condemning the attack.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased and the entire Igbo community in the state over the sad incident.

The governor described late Nicholas Ofodile as a law-abiding successful entrepreneur who was known for his hard work and commitment

The governor while commending men of the Special Anti Robbery Squad for prompt response directed all the security agents in the state to immediately swing into action to apprehend those behind the dastardly acts.

He assured the people of the state that his administration would not relent in its efforts to provide adequate security within and around the state.