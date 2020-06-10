As rape cases increase, Nigerian govt vows decisive action

Nigerians troop out to protest the scourge of rape ravaging the country. [PHOTO: @town_crierng]
Nigerians troop out to protest the scourge of rape ravaging the country. [PHOTO: @town_crierng]

The federal government has pledged to take decisive action against rapists, especially giving the upsurge in reported rape cases.

The Federal Executive Council took the decision at its meeting Wednesday following a memo presented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several rape cases across Nigeria in the past few weeks, some leading to the death of the victims.

In some of the recent cases, a graduate undergoing the mandatory National Yout Service Corps was gang-raped in Akwa Ibom, while two underage girls were also raped in the same state.

Last week,18-year-old Barakat Bello was gang-raped and murdered by unknown assailants in the Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ms Bello was a student of Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Before that, a female undergraduate of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa, died in a hospital after she was allegedly raped and assaulted in a church premise in Benin, the Edo State capital.

At its meeting Wednesday, the FEC resolved to call on all states to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA), which is currently only operational in Abuja.

The VAPP Act defines rape as when a person intentionally penetrates the vagina, anus or mouth of another person with any other part of his/her body or anything else without consent, or with incorrectly obtained consent.

Unfortunately, the law is only applicable in the FCT, Abuja. It does not apply in other states of the federation, for now.

Details later…

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application