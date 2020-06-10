As rape cases increase, Nigerian govt vows decisive action

Related News

The federal government has pledged to take decisive action against rapists, especially giving the upsurge in reported rape cases.

The Federal Executive Council took the decision at its meeting Wednesday following a memo presented by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported several rape cases across Nigeria in the past few weeks, some leading to the death of the victims.

In some of the recent cases, a graduate undergoing the mandatory National Yout Service Corps was gang-raped in Akwa Ibom, while two underage girls were also raped in the same state.

Last week,18-year-old Barakat Bello was gang-raped and murdered by unknown assailants in the Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Ms Bello was a student of Department of Science Laboratory Technology (SLT), Federal College of Animal Health and Production in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Before that, a female undergraduate of the University of Benin, Vera Omozuwa, died in a hospital after she was allegedly raped and assaulted in a church premise in Benin, the Edo State capital.

At its meeting Wednesday, the FEC resolved to call on all states to domesticate the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPPA), which is currently only operational in Abuja.

The VAPP Act defines rape as when a person intentionally penetrates the vagina, anus or mouth of another person with any other part of his/her body or anything else without consent, or with incorrectly obtained consent.

Unfortunately, the law is only applicable in the FCT, Abuja. It does not apply in other states of the federation, for now.

