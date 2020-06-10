Gubio Attack: Death toll now 81; village head, six others abducted

Related News

The Borno State government has confirmed that the total deaths recorded in the Tuesday afternoon attack in Gubio village now stand at 81.

This information was obtained after Governor Babagana Zulum visited the area.

In Gubio, the governor was also informed that seven persons, including a village head, were abducted by the insurgents.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier broken the news of the attack, quoting sources who said at least 69 persons died in the attack.

Governor Zulum who left Maiduguri for Gubio early Wednesday morning to access the situation described what he saw as “barbaric.”

A statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Isa Gusau, said Mr Zulum drove to Faduma Kolomdi to commiserate with the people.

“Faduma Kolomdi, a nomadic village, is located 35 kilometres in the north of Gubio, the headquarters of Gubio Local Government area, ” Mr Gusau, the governor’s special adviser on communications and strategy, said.

He said a survivor informed the governor that “81 residents were killed during the attack on Tuesday with 13 persons injured and seven others, including village head, was abducted.

“While sympathising with the people over the attack, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum urged the Nigerian military to undertake a final onslaught that should put an end the insurgents in the shore of the Lake Chad.

Speaking to journalists in Gubio, Mr Zulum said; “Last year, about the same number of people were killed in Gajiram as it happened again.

“This is barbaric. It is very unfortunate. The only solution to end this massacre is by dislodging the insurgents in the shores of Lake Chad. Doing so will require collaborative regional efforts.”

Account of Survivor

“The insurgents in gun trucks and armoured tanks, came around 10 a.m yesterday (Tuesday), ” a survivor whose name was not allowed to be mentioned was quoted to have informed the governor.

“They operated for about six hours and left around 4 p.m. They gathered us and said they wanted to deliver a religious sermon to us.

“They asked us to submit whatever arm we had. Some villagers gave up their dane guns, bow, and arrows. The insurgents pretended as if they were not there for any violence.

“Suddenly, they started shooting at will. Even children and women were not spared, many were shot at close range. Many started running. In the end, many persons were killed and we have been burying people from 10 p.m last night to about 6 a.m this morning.

“We have buried 49 corpses here while another 32 corpses were taken away by families from the villages around us. The insurgents abducted seven persons, including our village head. They went away with 400 cattle,” the survivor said.

Mr Gusau said the survivors who could not account for many of their relatives believed the casualty could be more than the given figure.

“There were fears amongst residents of neighbouring villages, that the casualties could be higher than 81 since tracing was ongoing, ” he said.