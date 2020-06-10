Edo 2020: Obaseki was our student, graduated in 1979 – UI

Related News

The University of Ibadan (UI) on Wednesday confirmed that Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, graduated from the institution.

UI in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan said Mr Obaseki graduated from the university in 1979.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on Tuesday, joined critics of the governor to question his educational qualification.

“Someone should approach the UI and end this matter once and for all. If the certificate Obaseki parades is that of the UI, find out – how did he pass senate screening of those days? I’m aware that in those days when this man never dreamt of becoming a governor, every student, no matter your status or your family name, must pass screening.

“How come the UI allowed him then. Did he do a remedial? which was not unlikely. These are questions. Many (who) came in especially in education and linguistics, did remedial for one year and if the result was good, gained direct entry and graduated three years after,” Mr Oshiomhole told journalists at the inauguration of the APC’s screening and appeal committees.

The party chairman and the governor, who were allies, are now at daggers drawn with Mr Oshiomhole backing another aspirant for the APC governorship ticket.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. [PHOTO CREDIT: ThisdayLIVE]

Mr Obaseki also seeks the APC ticket to return to office as Edo governor in the Septemeber election.

UI Speaks

The University of Ibadan has now confirmed that Mr Obaseki graduated from the university.

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki

UI while reacting said that Obaseki finished from the institution in 1979.

In a statement issued by its Registrar, Olubunmi Faluyi, the university, Nigeria’s first, noted that the Edo State Governor graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

Ms Faluyi in the statement entitled ” Godwin Obaseki Graduated from UI” noted that Mr Obaseki’s records of admission and graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

She said, “Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State graduated from the University of Ibadan where he studied Classics.”

“Mr Obaseki gained admission to the University in 1976 and graduated in 1979 with a Second Class Honours, Lower Division.

“Records of his Admission and Graduation are intact in the archives of the University.

“Thank you,” the official said without providing further details.

Despite the clarification by the university, the fight between the Edo governor and Mr Oshiomhole suggests the issue would still drag on until the primary is concluded.

The APC primary is scheduled for June 22.