Abia Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, tests positive for coronavirus

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has tested positive for COVID-19, the state government has said.

The commissioner for information in the state, John Kalu, said this in a statement on Monday.

According to him, the governor had gone into isolation before his result returned positive.

”Recall that on Saturday, 30th May, 2020, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu volunteered his sample for COVID-19 test and subsequently directed members of the state Executive Council (EXCO) and those of the inter ministerial committee on COVID-19 to submit themselves for the same test. On Tuesday, 2nd June, 2020. The result of Governor Ikpeazu’s test returned negative,” he said.

”On Thursday, 4th June, 2020, the Governor submitted another sample at NCDC laboratory for confirmation and the result returned positive.

”As a result, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has gone into isolation, as required by relevant NCDC protocols, and he is being managed by a competent team of medical practitioners with a view to nursing him back to good health”, he said.

Mr Kalu said the governor has directed the deputy governor to act on his behalf until he resumes duty.

”Consequent on the above, the Governor has directed his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko Chukwu, to act on his behalf pending his full resumption of duties.

”We wish to urge all Abians to take the fight against COVID-19 serious as the disease is real but not a death sentence. Our state has the resources to manage patients back to good health,” he added.

The governor had last week mandated all members of his cabinet to go for test after a member of the cabinet tested positive for the virus.

The state, according to latest figures released by NCDC, has a total of 83 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Mr Ikpeazu joins a growing list of state governors who have tested positive for the virus. Others include Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, all of whom have recovered from the virus.