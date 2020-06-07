COVID-19: Death toll rises to 12 in Ogun

Related News

The Ogun State Government said it has recorded a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic broke out in February.

In an update released on its official twitter handle on Sunday, the state confirmed seven new cases and two deaths.

According to the state government, a total of 186 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, while there are currently 138 active cases in the state.

“The @NCDCgov has announced that Ogun State on 6th June, 2020 recorded 7 new confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, making the cumulative confirmed cases 336. So far, a total of 186 COVID-19 patients have been discharged, while there are currently 138 active cases.

“The State has recorded a total of 12 related deaths, including 2 deaths sadly recorded in the State on the same day,” the tweet read.

Ogun residents were urged to comply with stated guidelines and preventive measures, as local health authorities continue to trace contacts of all active and confirmed cases.

So far, there are 8,065 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 3826 have recovered and have been discharged from the virus with 342 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of the 12,233 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5,729 cases, followed by Kano – 997, FCT – 912, Katsina – 387, Edo – 387, Oyo – 365, Borno – 348, Kaduna – 337, Ogun – 336, Rivers – 332, Jigawa – 290, Bauchi – 286, Gombe – 201, Delta – 148, Sokoto – 127, Kwara – 127, Plateau – 113, Nasarawa – 104, Ebonyi – 103, Zamfara – 76, Imo – 59, Yobe – 52, Osun 49, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 42, Ondo – 40, Kebbi – 35, Enugu – 30, Bayelsa – 30, Anambra – 29, Ekiti – 25, Taraba – 18, Abia–16, Benue – 13, and Kogi – 3.

Meanwhile, out of the thirty-six states and the FCT, only Cross River is yet to record a case of the infection.