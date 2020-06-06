Coronavirus: Nigeria records more than 12,000 cases

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Saturday, announced 389 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 12, 233.

Nine deaths were recorded from the virus on Saturday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 342.

In the past weeks, the numbers of infections and deaths in the country have increased. The number of recovered and discharged patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday with 66 infections. The state remains the epicentre for the disease.

The agency in a tweet late Saturday night said the 389 new cases were reported in 23 states – Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Delta, Oyo, Borno, Rivers, Edo, Ebonyi, Anambra, Gombe, Nasarawa, Imo, Kano, Sokoto, Jigawa, Ogun, Bauchi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Katsina, Ondo, Abia and Niger.

“Till date, 12233 cases have been confirmed, 3826 cases have been discharged and 342 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

The 389 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos – 66, FCT – 50, Delta – 32, Oyo 31, Borno – 26, Rivers – 24, Edo – 23, Ebonyi – 23, Anambra – 17, Gombe – 17, Nasarawa – 14, Imo – 12, Kano – 12, Sokoto – 12, Jigawa – 8, Ogun – 7, Bauchi – 5, Kebbi – 2, Kaduna – 2, , Katsina – 2, Ondo – 2, Abia – 1 and Niger – 1.

So far, only one state in the country, Cross River, is yet to report a case of COVID-19.

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 74, 999 samples have so far been tested.

As at the time of reporting, there are 8, 065 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 3826 have recovered and have been discharged from the virus with 342 deaths recorded.

A breakdown of the 12, 233 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 729 cases, followed by Kano – 997, FCT – 912, Katsina – 387, Edo – 387, Oyo – 365, Borno – 348, Kaduna – 337, Ogun – 336, Rivers – 332, Jigawa – 290, Bauchi – 286, Gombe – 201, Delta – 148, Sokoto – 127, Kwara – 127, Plateau – 113, Nasarawa – 104, Ebonyi – 103, Zamfara – 76, Imo – 59, Yobe – 52, Osun 49, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 42, Ondo – 40, Kebbi – 35, Enugu – 30, Bayelsa – 30, Anambra – 29, Ekiti – 25, Taraba – 18, Abia–16, Benue – 13, and Kogi – 3.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has advised people that have other health conditions like diabetes, cancer and hypertension as well as those with weak immune systems to take necessary precautionary measures such as wearing masks in public and maintaining social distancing as they are at a higher risk of getting infected with Covid-19.