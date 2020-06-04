Coronavirus: Nigeria records 348 new cases, total exceeds 11,000

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Wednesday, announced 348 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 11,166.

One death was recorded from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 315.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths in the country has been fluctuating. The number of recovered and discharged patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases Wednesday with 163 infections. The state remains the epicentre for the disease.

The agency in a tweet late Wednesday night said the 348 new cases were reported in 19 states. These are Lagos, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Ebonyi. Rivers, Delta, Nasarawa, Niger, Enugu, Bauchi, Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Gombe, Benue, Ogun, Osun, Plateau, Kogi and Anambra. .

“Till date, 11, 166 cases have been confirmed, 3329 cases have been discharged and 315 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

So far, only one state in the country, Cross River, is yet to report a case of COVID-19.

The 348 new cases are reported as follows: Lagos – 163, FCT – 76, Ebonyi – 23, Rivers – 21, Delta – 8, Nasarawa – 8, Niger – 8, Enugu – 6, Bauchi – 5, Edo – 5, Ekiti – 5, Ondo – 5, Gombe – 5, Benue – 4, Ogun – 2, Osun – 1,Plateau – 1, Kogi – 1 and Anambra – 1.

A breakdown of the 11, 166 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 440 cases, followed by Kano – 970, FCT – 763, Katsina – 371, Edo – 341, Oyo – 317, Kaduna – 297, Borno – 296, Ogun – 282, Jigawa – 274, Rivers – 249, Bauchi – 246, Gombe – 169, Sokoto – 115, Kwara – 111, Plateau – 109, Delta – 106, Nasarawa – 88, Zamfara – 76, Ebonyi – 63, Yobe – 52, Osun 47, Akwa Ibom – 45, Adamawa – 42, Niger – 41, Imo – 39, Kebbi – 33, Ondo – 33, Ekiti – 25, Enugu – 24, Bayelsa – 21 Taraba – 18, Abia–15, Benue – 13, Anambra – 12, and Kogi – 3

Many Nigerians believe the country has not done enough testing.

As of June 3, Nigeria has conducted 69,801 tests and now has 30 laboratories where testing for the virus can be carried out.

NCDC in an earlier tweet on Wednesday announce the inclusion of an additional lab to the NCDC Molecular Laboratory Network: the new addition is the National Intelligence Agency, Abuja

This brings the total number of labs with the capacity to test for COVID-19 in Nigeria to 30 while that of Kwara and Gombe is ongoing.