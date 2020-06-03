FEC approves N1.7 billion consultancy fee for Abuja airport’s second runway

The Federal Executive Meeting (FEC) presided over by President @MBuhari . President, VP, SGF, COS, NSA and a few Ministers present in person at the State House Council Chambers, while the rest of the Cabinet participate remotely. [PHOTO CREDIT: @NGRPresident]

The Federal Executive Council has approved N1.7 billion for consultancy services for the construction of a second runway at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport, Abuja.

The airport currently has only one runway.

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed the approval while briefing State House reporters at the end of the 3rd virtual meeting of the council, presided by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Sirika said the amount covers services for the design of the runway. He said a consortium of consultants would be involved.

“Today in council, a memo from Aviation was considered and it is the consultancy services for design; pre contract services for the construction of a new runway here in Abuja.

“The contract went to a consortium of consultants, at a total contract sum of N1, 659, 592, 908.78, this included 7.5 percent of Value Added Tax VAT also with an exchange rate of N360 to dollar and this was approved,” Mr Sirika said.

