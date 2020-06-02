Coronavirus: Nigeria records new 241 cases, 15 deaths

Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday rose to 10,819 as 241 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Fifteen deaths were recorded from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths to 314.

There was a decrease in the number of infections reported on Tuesday (241) compared to the number reported on Monday (416).

The agency in a tweet said the 241 new cases were reported in 14 states.

The states with new cases are Lagos-142, Oyo-15, FCT-13, Kano-12, Edo-11, Delta-10, Kaduna -9, Rivers-9, Borno-8, Jigawa-4, Gombe-3, Plateau-3, Osun-1 and Bauchi-1.

“Till date 10819 cases have been confirmed, 3239 have been discharged and 314 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

A breakdown of the 10,819 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 5, 277 cases, followed by Kano – 970, FCT – 687, Katsina – 371, Edo – 336, Oyo – 327, Kaduna – 297, Borno – 296, Ogun – 280, Jigawa – 274,, Bauchi – 241, Rivers – 248, Gombe – 164, Sokoto – 116, Kwara – 111, Plateau – 108, Delta – 98, Nasarawa – 80, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 52, Akwa Ibom – 45, Osun – 46, Adamawa – 42, Ebonyi – 40, Imo – 39, Niger – 33, Kebbi – 33, Ondo – 28, Bayelsa – 21, Ekiti – 20, Enugu – 18 Taraba – 18, Abia–15, Anambra – 11, Benue – 9 and Kogi – 2.

Many Nigerians believe the country has not done enough testing.

As of June 2, Nigeria has conducted a little over 65,000 tests.

Coronavirus factsheet

