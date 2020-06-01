Edo Governorship: Buhari assured me of his support – Obaseki

Related News

The embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari to present his form seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

After the meeting, the governor told journalists that President Buhari “assured me of his support.”

Mr Obaseki, who is in a political battle with the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, told the president he has the support of Edo indigenes for his re-election.

The visit to the president comes weeks ahead of the June 22 APC governorship primary.

Mr Obaseki’s main challenger for the APC ticket is Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is believed to have the backing of Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo governor and labour leader.

Mr Obaseki, who briefed State House reporters on the purpose of the visit, said it was essential of him to brief the president on his re-election bid.

The visit to the president comes a day after Mr Obaseki and six other APC governors visited party leader, Bola Tinubu, to seek his support.

Mr Tinubu, an influential leader of the APC, is a key ally of Mr Oshiomhole and supported him when Mr Oshiomhole was under pressure to be removed as APC chairman.

“The president was quite warm, was quite welcoming when I showed him my special interest forms, he looked through it and attest to that he will not have to go through this again and wished me good luck and assured me of his support,” Mr Obaseki said.

Frosty relationship

While speaking on his frosty relationship with Mr Oshiomhole, he downplayed the possible threats Mr Ize-Iyamu portends to his chances at emerging the party flagbearer.

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO CREDIT: bayoomoboriowo]

“We believe that because of a connection which we have created with our people, we have no doubt in our minds that we will win any elections: direct, indirect, or general elections in Edo State.

“The problem in Edo is not from within Edo, it is from outside. So I don’t see the person I am competing or contesting against, he is not in Edo, he is in Abuja.

“It is unfortunate, the position he (Oshiomiole) has taken I believe that he was misguided, well not properly guided, and as governor and his governor, it is my responsibility to seek peace for my state and with all my citizens,” the embattled governor said in a veiled remark at possibly seeking to make peace with this predecessor.

Meanwhile, almost at the same time the story of Mr Obaseki’s visit to the Aso Villa broke, sources at the APC national secretariat in Abuja confirmed the arrival of some members of the party’s Progressives Governors Forum to meet the national chairman and members of the party national working committee.

The purpose of the meeting has not been ascertained but it is believed to be focused on the feud between Mr Oshiomhole and his mentee-turned-rival, Mr Obaseki.

Among the sighted faces at the secretariat were the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; the governor of Kebbi, Atiku Bagudu; the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, among others.

Murdered Undergraduate

On Monday, Mr Obaseki also vowed to ensure the killers of the 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, are tracked and brought to justice, describing the crime as heinous.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Ms Omozuwa was attacked in a church premises in Edo, and allegedly raped. She later died in a hospital she was taken to.