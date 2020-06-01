Coronavirus: Nigeria lifts ban on religious gatherings

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate relaxation of the restriction placed on worship centres as part of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, made this known at the daily Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday.

The relaxation which will span for a period of four weeks will be effective from June 2 to June 29.

He said this decision will be reviewed on the four weeks completion.

“The PTF submitted its recommendations and the PRESIDENT has approved the following for implementation over the next four weeks spanning 2nd – 29th June, 2020, subject to review-:

“Relaxation of restriction on places of Worship based on guidelines issued by the PTF and Protocols agreed by State Governments,” he said.

The federal government had placed a ban on religious gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19 which is currently ravaging the world.

Despite this ban, some states governors already directed churches and mosques in their respective states to continue conducting services in religious centres.

