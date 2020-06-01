Edo Governorship: Obaseki meets with Buhari

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is consulting stakeholders on other measures to halt Covid-19
The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki

The embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari to present his form seeking re-election on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Mr Obaseki, who is in a political battle with the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, told the president he has the support of Edo indigenes for his re-election.

The visit to the president comes weeks ahead of the June 22 APC governorship primary.

Mr Obaseki’s main challenger for the APC ticket is Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is believed to have the backing of Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo governor.

Mr Obaseki, who briefed State House reporters on the purpose of the visit, said it was essential of him to brief the president on his re-election bid.

The visit to the president comes a day after Mr Obaseki and six other APC governors visited party leader Bola Tinubu to seek his support for Mr Obaseki’s re-election.

Mr Tinubu, an influential leader of the APC, is a key ally of Mr Oshiomhole and stood his neck out for him when Mr Oshiomhole was under pressure to be removed as APC chairman.

On Monday, Mr Obaseki also vowed to ensure the killers of the 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, are tracked and brought to justice, describing the crime as heinous.

Details later…

