Medical doctor dies from COVID-19 in Jigawa

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Jigawa State, on Sunday, confirmed the death of one of its members, Nasir Adam, from coronavirus complications.

The deceased Mr Adam was aged 36.

The NMA chairperson in the state, Nura Basirka, told journalists in Dutse that Mr Adam died of acute respiratory disease which was later confirmed as COVID-19 following the outcome of the test result.

“Until his death, Mr Adam was the Medical Officer in the Department of Internal Medicine, Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu, Jigawa state, Mr Basirka said.

Late Mr Adam born in Jos, Plateau State, in 1984. He attended primary and secondary schools in Jos and graduated from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria in 2012. He did his housemanship at the Federal Medical Centre.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how 29 health workers contracted coronavirus and recovered from the virus in Jigawa.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced 553 new infections across Nigeria with Jigawa having five cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 270.

The NCDC also confirmed 12 additional deaths across the country. It did not mention the state(s) where the deaths occurred. However, a government statement in Jigawa said one of the deaths was recorded in the state. Two of the deaths were recorded in neighbouring Kano State, officials said.

The Kano State Ministry of Health on Saturday announced that the two deaths brought the total fatalities from the virus in the state to 43.

The Ministry of Health in its late Saturday tweet also said the state has discharged eight additional cases of COVID-19, as total discharged now stands at 200.

Kano has so far recorded 951 COVID-19 cases.

