Ex-NNPC GMD Maikanti Baru is dead

Maikanti Baru
Maikanti Baru [Photo Credit: Concise News]

Maikanti Baru, the former group managing director of the NNPC, has died.

Mr Baru died late Friday night in yet undisclosed location and of undisclosed ailments. He was 60.

His death was announced early Saturday morning by the current head of the state-owned energy conglomerate, Mele Kyari.

“My brother, my friend and my mentor, Dr Maikanti Kachalla Baru, immediate past GMD of NNPC died late last night,” Mr Kyari wrote on Twitter. “He was of exemplary character and disposition. May Allah forgive him and have mercy upon him.”

Mr Baru was born in 1959 and led a career in engineering, rising through the ranks at the NNPC before he was eventually appointed to lead the organisation by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016.

Mr Buhari replaced Mr Baru with Mr Kyari in July 2019.

It was not immediately clear what caused his death or for how long he had been ill. Whether he passed on in Nigeria or overseas has also yet to be clarified as of press time.

Details later…

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application