UPDATED: CAN chairman kidnapped; police mobilise officers, hunters for rescue

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Nasarawa State, Joseph Masin, has been kidnapped.

His kidnap was confirmed by the police commissioner in Nasarawa, Bola Longe, Thursday morning.

Mr Longe told journalists in Lafia that the bishop was taken from his house in Bukan-sidi in Lafia around 12:39 a.m. Thursday.

He said the police have mobilised officers as well as hunters to free the cleric.

Corroborating the incident, Yohanna Samari, a former CAN Secretary in the state, said the bishop was abducted by the attackers at midnight at his Bukan-sidi residence.

Mr Samari said the abductors took the CAN chairman away on a motorcycle.

He said although nobody was hurt during the incident, the family had been greatly traumatised.

Tayo Samuel, the CAN Vice Chairman in the state, said the abductors had contacted the family, demanding N20 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in many parts of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES published a report by SBM Intelligence that indicated that Nigerians paid over N7 billion as ransom to kidnappers between 2011 and March, 2020.

