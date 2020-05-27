Buhari never ceded power to Abba Kyari, nor cancel ‘his’ appointments – Presidency

Abba Kyari
Late Abba Kyari

President Buhari never ceded power to his late chief of staff, Abba Kyari, nor anyone else, the presidency has said.

“He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people,” Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Garba Shehu, said in statement Tuesday.

Mr Shehu also denied media reports alleging that President Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by Mr Kyari before his death.

Mr Kyari, an influential aide of the president, died from coronavirus over a month ago. He has since been replaced by Ibrahim Gambari, a 75 years old professor and diplomat.

When he was alive, Mr Kyari was accused by several officials including the First Lady Aisha Buhari and National Security Adviser Babagana Monguno of usurping presidential powers to take certain actions.

Mrs Buhari accused Mr Kyari of being a member of a ‘cabal’ that allegedly manipulated the president to their will.

Mr Monguno in official memos published by PREMIUM TIMES accused Mr Kyari of undermining Nigeria’s security including by upturning security decisions already taken by the president.

Mr Buhari largely ignored, at least publicly, many of the allegations against Mr Kyari while the latter was alive.

In his statement on Tuesday, however, Mr Shehu said the president never ceded power to Mr Kyari or anyone else, suggesting all actions taken by Mr Kyari had presidential approval.
Read Mr Shehu’s full statement below.

PRESIDENTIAL DIRECTIVE ON 150 MEMOS IS FAKE NEWS

The attention of the Presidency has been drawn to media reports alleging that President Muhammadu Buhari has cancelled a number of memos and appointments signed off by his former Chief of Staff. Not surprisingly, these reports have quoted unnamed sources.

There is not a grain of truth in these reports and Nigerians should please ignore the insinuations behind them.

President Buhari was duly re-elected by Nigerians in February 2019. He has not and will never cede to anyone else, that power and trust given to him by the Nigerian people.

Garba Shehu
SSPA (Media & Publicity)
May 26, 2020

