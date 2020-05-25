Coronavirus: Nigeria records 229 new cases, seven deaths

Coronavirus File Photo
Coronavirus File Photo (Photo Credit: Time Magazine)

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Monday announced 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the new tally of confirmed infections in the country to 8, 068.

Also, seven deaths were recorded on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 233.

The health agency in a late tweet on Monday said the 229 new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos , Katsina, Imo, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT,) Plateau, Ogun, Delta, Borno Rivers, Oyo, Gombe, Osun, Anambra, and Bayelsa.

There was a drop in the number of infections reported on Monday (229) compared to the number reported on Saturday (313).

The number of reported cases in Lagos, the epicenter of the outbreak in Nigeria, was also the highest daily figure for the day.

“Till date, 8,068 cases have been confirmed, 2,311 cases have been discharged and 233 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

The 229 new cases are reported from 15 states: Lagos – 90, Katsina – 27, Imo – 26, Kano – 23, FCT – 14, Plateau – 12,Ogun – 9, Delta – 7, Borno – 5, Rivers – 5, Oyo – 4, Gombe – 3, Osun – 2, Anambra – 1 and Bayelsa – 1.

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of the 8, 068 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 3,595 cases, followed by Kano – 919, FCT – 519, Katsina – 335, Borno – 255, Jigawa – 241, Oyo – 244, Bauchi – 232, Ogun – 240, Edo – 191, Kaduna – 189, Gombe – 148, Rivers – 121, Sokoto – 116, Plateau – 95, Kwara – 79, Zamfara – 76, Yobe – 47, Nasarawa – 46, Osun – 44, Delta – 46, Ebonyi – 33, Imo – 33, Kebbi – 32, Niger – 28, Adamawa – 27, Akwa Ibom – 24, Ondo – 23, Ekiti – 20, Taraba – 18, Enugu – 18 Bayelsa – 12, Abia – 7, Anambra – 10, and Benue – 5.

While new cases continue to increase, NCDC has cautioned older people and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as diabetes and cancer, to observe all the necessary precautionary measures as they are at a higher risk of complications from COVID-19.

It also advised Nigerians to ensure proper hand hygiene, physical distancing and wearing a mask especially around vulnerable groups.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.