Coronavirus: Nigeria records 265 new cases, zero death

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID -19 cases on Saturday rose to 7, 526 as 265 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

There was no death recorded from the virus on Saturday as death toll remained 221.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of cases reported with 133 infections.

There was a slight increase in the number of infections reported on Saturday (265) compared to the number reported on Friday (245).

The agency in a tweet late night said the 265 new cases were reported in 13 states. These are Lagos, Oyo, Edo, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, Kaduna, Borno, Niger, Kwara, Bauchi, Anambra and Enugu.

“Till date, 7, 526 cases have been confirmed, 2174 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the agency said.

The 265 new cases were recorded in 13 states: Lagos – 133, Oyo – 34, Edo – 28, Ogun – 23, FCT – 22, Plateau – 6, Kaduna – 5, Borno – 3, Niger – 3, Kwara – 2, Bauchi – 2, Anambra – 2 and Enugu – 2.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 43, 328 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that out of the total confirmed cases, there are 5,131 active cases, 2,174 have recovered and have been discharged, and 221 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 7,526 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 3,357 cases, followed by Kano – 883, FCT – 468, Katsina – 308, Borno – 250, Jigawa – 241,Bauchi – 232, Oyo – 233, Ogun – 219, Kaduna – 184, Gombe – 145, Edo – 172, Sokoto – 116, Rivers – 89, Zamfara – 76, Kwara – 75, Plateau – 77, Yobe – 47, Osun – 42, Nasarawa – 38, Kebbi – 32, Delta – 31, Adamawa – 27, Niger – 26, Ondo – 23, Ebonyi – 22, Akwa Ibom – 21, Ekiti – 20, Taraba – 18, Enugu – 18 Bayelsa – 8, Imo – 7, Abia – 7, Anambra – 8, and Benue – 5.

There has been an increase in the number of cases reported across the states despite Nigeria’s low figure of people tested for the virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the presidential task force briefing on Thursday, cautioned Nigerians about their movements as the Ramadan ends.

Mr Mustapha while wishing Muslims a happy and safe Eid celebrations cautioned on the need to wear a mask, keep physical distance, avoid large congregations, avoid unnecessary inter-state travels and observe personal hygiene.