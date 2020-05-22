Coronavirus: Nigeria records 245 new cases, 10 deaths on Friday

Related News

Nigeria, on Friday, recorded 245 new cases COVID-19 while 10 people were confirmed dead from the virus, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has disclosed.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 7,261 while the death toll from the virus reached 221.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of cases reported on Friday, with 131 infections.

There was a decline in the number of infections reported on Friday (245) compared to the number reported on Thursday (339).

The agency in a tweet late Friday evening said the 245 new cases were reported in 22 states. These are Lagos, Jigawa, Ogun, Borno, Kaduna, Oyo, Rivers, Ebonyi, Kano, Kwara, Katsina, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Bauchi, Yobe, Anambra, Gombe, Niger, Ondo, Plateau, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), and Bayelsa.

“Till date, 7261 cases have been confirmed, 2007 cases have been discharged and 221 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the agency said.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 41,907 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that out of the total confirmed cases, there are 5,033 active cases, 2,007 have recovered and have been discharged, and 221 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 7,261 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 3,224 cases, followed by Kano – 883, FCT – 447, Katsina – 308, Borno – 247, Jigawa – 241,Bauchi – 230, Oyo – 199, Ogun – 196, Kaduna – 179, Gombe – 145, Edo – 144, Sokoto – 116, Rivers – 89, Zamfara – 76, Kwara – 73, Plateau – 71, Yobe – 47, Osun – 42, Nasarawa – 38, Kebbi – 32, Delta – 31, Adamawa – 27, Niger – 23, Ondo – 23, Ebonyi – 22, Akwa Ibom – 21, Ekiti – 20, Taraba – 18, Enugu – 16 Bayelsa – 8, Imo – 7, Abia – 7, Anambra – 6, and Benue – 5.

There has been an increase in the number of cases reported across the states despite Nigeria’s low figure of people tested for the virus.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the presidential task force briefing on Thursday, cautioned Nigerians about their movements as the Ramadan ends.

Mr Mustapha while wishing Muslims a happy and safe Eid celebrations cautioned on the need to wear a mask, keep physical distance, avoid large congregations, avoid unnecessary inter-state travels and observe personal hygiene.