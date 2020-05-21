Coronavirus: Say your Eid prayers at home, Sultan-led JNI tells Nigerian Muslims

Related News

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has advised Nigerian Muslims to say their ‘Eid’ prayers at home with their families or alone if there is no family member to join them.

The Eid-el-Fitri is a prayer said by Muslims to mark the end of the Ramadan fast. It is expected to be held on Saturday or Sunday across Nigeria depending on the day the Ramadan fast ends. The prayer is usually held on open grounds and attended by thousands of Muslims in each community.

“Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

“The said ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home,” the JNI said in a statement by its Secretary-General, Khalid Aliyu.

Millions of Nigerian Muslims have expressed concerns about this year’s eid amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The federal government had banned large gatherings including for religious purposes to check the spread of the virus.

Some state governments such as those of Bauchi and Kano have, however, relaxed the ban to allow the eid prayers to hold.

For such states, the JNI, led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, also gave warnings on the conduct of those to attend such prayers.

“However, in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers,” Mr Aliyu said.

Read the full statement by the JNI below.

PRESS RELEASE: ANNOUNCEMENT FROM THE JNI FATWA COMMITTEE ON OBSERVANCE OF RAMADAN 1441AH EID-PRAYER

Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), under the leadership of His Eminence, Alhaji (Dr.) Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, Sultan of Sokoto and President-General JNI, in a mandate to the JNI Fatwa Committee, under the leadership of Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh Alhusainy, CON, to come up with FATWA regarding the year 2020 ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer, and the committee after due consultations, as well as considerations of the current state – COVID-19 pandemic and the serious threat it poses to life, reached the following decisions:

1. ‘Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

2. That, the said ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home.

3. That the ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayers is two RAKA’AT. Seven (7) TAKBIRAT to be pronounced in the first RAKA’AT, including the opening TAKBIR. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL A’ALA.

3b.While in the second RAKAH, five (5) TAKBIRAT be pronounced. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL GHASHIYAH.

4. In the case of praying at home, as it may be, the KHUTBAH(sermon) is suspended.

5. All above mentioned are based on the Hadith of Anas Bn Malik in Sahih al-Bukhari and Maliki School of law decisions, in MUKHTASAR, as explained by Al-Kharshi and Al-Munah al-Jalil.

6. However, in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strictest measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers. In this case neighbourhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary.

7. Ulama should fear Allah, the Most High and be matured enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the DEEN and the Ummah.

Nigerian Muslims are therefore called upon to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions. More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah.

JNI wishes all Muslim faithful an accepted Ramadan Fast and successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr. In the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, i.e the six-days recommended fasting, that follows Ramadan Fasting as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

While wishing us all Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid.

Shaykh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu

Secretary–General, JNI