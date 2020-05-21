Two Nigerian soldiers, three Boko Haram fighters killed in an ambush – Official

Related News

Two Nigerian soldiers were killed in an ambush by terror group Boko Haram, an official has said.

Three Boko Haram fighters were also killed in the ambush, the official said.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, said these in a statement on Wednesday, according to the News Agency of Nigeria.

Mr Enenche, a major-general, said troops of Combat Team 1, Operation Kantana Jimlan who were on patrol along Buni Yadi – Buni Gari axis of Yobe State encountered multiple Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and a Boko Haram ambush on Sunday.

He said the ambush took place eight kilometres ahead of Buni-Gari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe leading to the killing of two soldiers while three other soldiers sustained injuries as a result of the IED explosion.

According to him, a recovery truck, one troops-carrying vehicle and a water tanker that ran into the IED were destroyed by fire.

“Three terrorists were neutralised, while unconfirmed number escaped with various degrees of injury,” Mr Enenche said.

In the statement, the official also narrated some successes achieved by the Nigerian military against the insurgents.

He said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, on Monday, destroyed the logistics base of the Boko Haram/Islamic States of West Africa Province (ISWAP) at Njimia on the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

He said the operation was in continuation of the onslaught against terrorists targets in the North-east.

Mr Enenche said the feat was achieved following credible intelligence reports as well as series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions.

He added that the mission led to the identification of the nondescript cluster of structures within the settlement being used by the terrorists to house their fuel and other logistics.

According to him, the Air Task Force dispatched an appropriate attack aircraft and a surveillance platform to take out the target.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack assets scored accurate hits in their bombing runs on the target area, completely obliterating the logistics stores as well as causing damage to several other BHT structures in the settlement.

“The Chief of the Air Staff commends the Air Task Force for their professionalism and directs them to remain resolute towards eradicating the terrorists from the North East,” he said.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will remain unwavering in its quest to end the terrorism and will do everything possible to ensure there is no repeat of this kind of traumatic incident.

“The Military High Command commends troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for their unwavering determination, hardwork and resilience,” he said.

The Boko Haram insurgency in Northern Nigeria has led to the death of tens of thousands of people and the displacement of millions of others, mainly in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.