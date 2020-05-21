Nigeria’s death toll from coronavirus reaches 200

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 6,677, on Wednesday, as 284 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Also, the death toll from the virus reached 200 as eight people were confirmed dead from the virus on Wednesday.

The agency in a tweet late on Wednesday evening said the 284 new cases were reported in 13 states. These are Lagos, Rivers, Oyo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Borno, Plateau, Jigawa, Kano, Abia, Ekiti, Delta, Kwara,and Taraba.

Lagos State recorded the highest daily figure of cases reported on Wednesday.

There was a slight increase in the number of infections reported on Wednesday (284) compared to the number reported on Tuesday (226).

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

NCDC said “on May 20, 284 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths was recorded in Nigeria

“Till date, 6677 cases have been confirmed, 1840 cases have been discharged and 200 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the agency tweeted.

The 284 new cases were reported from 13 states: Lagos – 199, Rivers – 26, Oyo – 19, FCT – 8, Borno – 8, Plateau – 7, Jigawa – 6, Kano – 5, Abia – 2, Ekiti – 1, Delta – 1 , Kwara – 1, and Taraba – 1.

Meanwhile, NCDC said that it made a correction on an error in its case computation for Zamfara on May 18.

The agency said “on May 18, 8 new cases in Zamfara were erroneously announced

” Therefore, as at the 20th of May 2020, Zamfara has recorded a total of 76 confirmed cases

“We apologise to @Zamfara_state for this error and reiterate our commitment to accurate and transparent reporting of data,” it stated.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 38, 231 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4,637 cases are still active, 1,840 have recovered and have been discharged, and 200 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 6,677 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2,954 cases, followed by Kano – 847, FCT – 435, Katsina – 281, Bauchi – 224, Borno – 227, Jigawa – 211, Ogun – 178, Oyo – 162,Kaduna – 152, Gombe – 136, Edo – 119, Sokoto – 113, Rivers – 79, ,Zamfara – 76, Kwara – 66, Plateau – 57, Osun – 42, Nasarawa – 34, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 32, Delta – 28, Adamawa – 26, Niger – 22, Ondo – 20, Ekiti – 19,Akwa Ibom – 18, Taraba – 18, Enugu – 16, Ebonyi – 13, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 7, Abia – 7, Benue – 5, and Anambra – 5 .

There has been an increase in the number of cases reported across the states despite Nigeria’s low figure of people tested for the virus.

The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, on Tuesday, expressed optimism that more COVID-19 test laboratories will be established in all the states in the country.