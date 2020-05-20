Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 17 more patients

Related News

Seventeen more patients have been discharged from Lagos State isolation centres following their full recovery from coronavirus, the ministry of health announced on Wednesday.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle, the ministry disclosed that the patients tested negative twice to the infection and were subsequently discharged.

“17 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 6 females & 11 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Yaba, Gbagada & LUTH Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 7 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 6 from LUTH & 4 from Gbagada Isolation Centres were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 649, the number of discharged cases in Lagos,” the ministry wrote.

The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lagos rose to 2,771 on Tuesday, while total cases stand at 6,401 in Nigeria.

The ministry urged Lagos residents to continue practising physical distancing, proper washing of hands, use of face masks and other health guidelines.

Residents can also lodge all COVID-19 related complaints to the ministry through a toll-free line: 08000CORONA.