Coronavirus: Nigeria records 216 new cases, total exceeds 6,000

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country exceeded 6,000 on Monday as 216 newly infected people were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)

As of the time of reporting, the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria rose to 6, 175 on Monday evening from 5, 959 reported on Sunday evening.

Nine people also died from the virus on Monday , according to the NCDC.

The health agency in a tweet Monday night said the new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos, Katsina, Oyo, Kano, Edo, Zamfara, Ogun, Gombe, Borno, Bauchi, Kwara, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Kaduna, Enugu, and Rivers states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

“Till date, 6, 175 cases have been confirmed, 1644 cases have been discharged and 192 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

The details of the 216 new cases are as follows: Lagos – 74, Katsina – 33, Oyo – 19, Kano – 17, Edo – 13, Zamfara – 10, Ogun – 8, Gombe – 8, Borno – 8, Bauchi – 7, Kwara – 7, FCT – 4, Kaduna – 3, Enugu – 3, and Rivers – 2.

BREAKDOWN

Nigeria has so far tested 35, 345 persons since the beginning of the pandemic.

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 6,175 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 4,340 cases are still active, 1,644 have recovered and have been discharged, and 191 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 6,175 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2, 624 cases, followed by Kano – 824, FCT – 422, Katsina – 281, Bauchi – 222, Borno – 223, Jigawa – 201, Ogun – 153, Kaduna – 145, Oyo – 137, Gombe – 134, Sokoto – 113, Edo – 108, Zamfara – 84, Kwara – 65, Osun – 42, Rivers – 53, Plateau – 35, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 32, Nasarawa – 31, Delta – 27, Niger – 22, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 20, Ekiti – 19,Akwa Ibom – 18, Taraba – 17, Enugu – 15, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 5, Anambra – 5 and Abia – 5.

The number of new cases in the country has continued to increase erratically across all States which have reported at least a case of the virus.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s President, Muhammad Buhari in a meeting with the Governors on Monday , informed them that that he has directed the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 to work very closely with all state governors in order to succeed in containing this pandemic.

He said there is a need to improve collaboration and

also stressed the need for extensive public education and enlightenment.

“We need to continue to educate and persuade Nigerians to accept the reality of the situation, and do all that is necessary to stay safe,” he said.