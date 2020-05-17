Nigeria records 3,947 road crashes, 1,758 deaths between January and March

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has recorded 3,947 road crashes and 1,758 deaths in the first quarter of 2020.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Kazeem said that the recorded deaths occurred between January and March 2020, adding that FRSC had not relented in its efforts at reducing carnages on the highways.

He said the deaths occurred in various routes within the country during the period.

“The 3,947 number of Road Traffic Crashes (RTC) recorded in the first quarter of 2020 involved 6,448 vehicles. Out of this number, 1,758 were killed and 11,250 were injured.

“Kaduna zone recorded the highest number of crashes, totalling 689 while Enugu zone recorded the lowest with 102 crashes,” he said.

Mr Kazeem noted that the corps had adopted the three strategies of adequate public education, subtle enforcement and full enforcement to make motorists comply.

He said the FRSC had ensured full use of the services of the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM, including its live stream on social media platforms to reach out to the motoring public.

He encouraged drivers to obey traffic laws and regulations and cooperate with traffic officers, as it was in their best interests and that of other road users.

Mr Kazeem, however, urged passengers to properly check vehicles before boarding as many commercial vehicles were not road worthy.

(NAN)

