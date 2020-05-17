COVID-19: Kano records two more deaths

Map Of Kano
Map of Kano

Kano State recorded two more deaths from coronavirus on Saturday bringing the total deaths in the state from the virus to 35, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The Kano State Ministry of Health, on its Twitter handle, also said three more persons recovered from the disease and were discharged, bringing the total number recoveries to 93 in the state.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced 176 new infections across the country with Kano having zero confirmed case.

The NCDC also announced an additional five deaths across the country. However, it did not mention the state(s) where the deaths occurred. The statement from the Kano health ministry shows two of the deaths occurred in the state.

The ministry also said that Kano’s confirmed cases now stands at 761, second to that of Lagos, the epicentre of the coronavirus in the country.

The NCDC had confirmed the same figure for Kano Saturday night.

The health agency cautioned Nigerians that by disregarding the COVID-19 prevention measures, they can put themselves and others at risk.

It reiterated that places authorised to open for business should operate under controlled access and adhere to preventive measures such as physical distancing, wearing face masks amongst others.

In Kano, a lockdown is still in place as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari. Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, however, announced ease of the lockdown on Mondays and Thursdays to enable residents to shop for Ramadan food items. He said only vegetables markets and abattoir are allowed to open during that period.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.