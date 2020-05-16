BREAKING: Gunmen attack another Adamawa community

Heavily Armed Policemen
Heavily Armed Policemen (Photo: thenationonline)

Another community in Adamawa State has been attacked a day after an ethnic violence left at least six people dead in the state.

The latest incident happened at Mbemun, a fishing community in Lamurde local government area. The Friday incident occured at Tigno community in the same local government.

Residents said armed men invaded Mbemun on Saturday and set many homes on fire.

‘’They struck in the wee hours of today and residents had to scamper for their lives,” said a resident, Bandrus James, who said he managed to escape.

‘’For now I can’t confirm whether there are casualties,’’ he said.

The police spokesman in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said anti-riot police have been drafted to the area.

“As I am talking to you this afternoon, the CP (Commissioner of Police) and the state governor and other service chiefs in the state are heading to the affected areas.

“So, I don’t have full details of the attack,’’ said the spokesman.

