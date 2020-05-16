Adamawa Violence: Police recover six bodies; residents say dozens killed

Adamawa on map
Over 30 bodies have been interred after fighting broke out in Tigno town in Lamurde local Government Area of Adamawa State on Friday, residents have claimed.

Police told PREMIUM TIMES they have so far recovered six bodies. The police had earlier said there were no deaths in the fighting.

Survivors and security agencies are still combing the bushes for more bodies, multiple sources said Saturday morning.

An ethnic violence erupted on Friday following a disagreement between the Hausa community and Chabo tribe, after a motorcycle accident.

Most houses in the village were razed, witnesses said.

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri and security officials visited the area Friday evening and displaced persons were evacuated to nearby Lafiya primary school.

Though the government and security did not give casualty figures, the residents are counting their losses.

A resident who identified himself as Baba said fighting continued Friday night after the governor had left.

“About 40 corpses were counted this morning (Saturday). If not for the timely arrival of soldiers from Gombe, the casualty would have been disastrous, because immediately after governor left yesterday they engaged us again in another fierce battle,” he said.

“With the presence of soldiers there is relative peace though we heard gun shots in the morning.”

Another witness, a ward head, said about 35 people died and were buried.

‘‘As at this morning, 35 corpses were already buried but I’m not sure about the number of the people that got injured,” he said asking not to be named for security reasons.

‘‘People who ran into the bush for safety are yet to come back home so we are yet to know the exact number of the people who got injured.”

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Suleiman Nguroje, said the visit of the governor had calmed the warring parties.

Mr Nguroje said so far six corpses had been recovered.

He said there was a heavy security presence in the area.

