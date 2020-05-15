Nigeria records 288 new cases of coronavirus

Related News

Nigeria, on Friday, recorded 288 cases of COVID-19, its highest daily figure for the week.

Four people also died from the virus on Friday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Friday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 5,445 from 5,162 reported on Thursday evening.

The public health agency in a tweet Friday night said the new cases were reported in 15 states. These are Lagos, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Borno, Ogun, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Ekiti. Oyo, Delta, Bauchi, Kwara and Edo states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

Lagos State remains the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria and it also reported the highest infection for Friday.

“Till date, 5, 445 cases have been confirmed, 1, 320 cases have been discharged and 171 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC said.

The details of the 288 new cases are as follows: Lagos – 179, Kaduna – 20, Katsina – 15, Jigawa – 15, Borno – 13, Ogun – 11, Kano – 8, FCT – 7, Niger – 4, Ekiti – 4, Oyo – 3, Delta – 3, Bauchi – 3, Kwara – 2 and Edo – 1.

BREAKDOWN

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 5,445 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,955 cases are still active, 1,320 have recovered and have been discharged, and 171 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 5,445 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 2, 278 cases, followed by Kano – 761, FCT – 386, Katsina – 239, Bauchi – 210, Borno – 204, Jigawa – 191, Ogun – 145, Kaduna – 130, Gombe – 124, Sokoto – 112, Edo – 93, Zamfara – 73, Oyo – 76,Kwara – 58, Osun – 42, Rivers – 33, Yobe – 32, Kebbi – 31, Nasarawa – 29, Plateau – 25,Delta – 25, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 19, Taraba – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 12, Niger – 14, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 4, Anambra – 2 and Abia – 2.

Since the federal and state governments eased the lockdown in various states, many Nigerians have flouted the guidelines put in place by the government to combat the spread of the disease.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the Presidential Task Force briefing on Friday said as the country continues the countdown to the end of the first phase of eased lockdown approved by the president, the centrality of collaboration, especially with the citizenry, becomes very imperative.

He said the national response has always been guided by the science of the pandemic as well the extent to which applied measures are helping to contain the virus without compromising basic elements of life-sustenance.

“Going forward, science and statistics shall play major roles in the decisions to be taken. Similarly, community engagement shall become a strategy of focus for the PTF,” he said.

He added that preliminary analysis has narrowed down over 51 per cent of the total infected persons to nine local government areas across the country and all of them are densely populated.

“This indicates that a critical element of our taming this pandemic is to reduce opportunities for large gathering, sustaining the ban on interstate movement, the nationwide curfew and complying with the measures prescribed (wash your hands as frequently as necessary; use hand sanitizers; maintain social distancing, use a face mask or covering in public places).”