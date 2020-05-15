Deaths recorded as violence erupts in Adamawa community

Related News

At least five persons were feared killed in an ongoing ethnic violence in Tinno community, in Lamurde Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

Residents told PREMIUM TIMES violence erupted following a disagreement between the Hausa community and Chabo tribe, after a motorcycle accident.

A source said, “The violence began around 9:a.m Friday and the fighting is still going as of 3:p.m. You can hear the sound of gunshots from the background as we talk.”

“As I’m talking to you now, we counted the corpses of five persons, and there are no security personnel drafted in the area yet,” a resident of the area who asked not to be named for security reasons said.

The state police spokesperson, Sulaiman Nugroje, confirmed the incident but did not give details.