Nigerian govt approves six new colleges of education

The federal government has approved the establishment of six new federal colleges of education in each of the six geo-political zones of the country.

A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Gooong, confirmed this to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday night.

The new institutions would be located at Bauchi, Benue, Ebonyi, Osun, Sokoto, and Edo States.

A letter signed by the permanent secretary in the ministry of education, Sunny Echono, said an inspection was due for May 11 to “facilitate early take-off.’

The Osun school is to be located in Iwo Local Government Area, PREMIUM TIMES learned.

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Abdulrosheed Akanbi, in a statement commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the school.

The monarch assured the federal government of his community’s readiness to provide the necessary support for the take-off of the institution.

“Also, I assure the Federal Government government of Iwo community’s necessary support to ensure a smooth take-off of the college. I have more than enough expanse of land while we assured you of other necessary support,” he said.

There are 152 colleges of education in Nigeria, consisting of 21 federal, 82 private and 49 state colleges.