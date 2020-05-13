Gambari: What Nigerians should expect from me as Buhari’s Chief of Staff

Professor Ibrahim Gambari speaking with Journalist
Professor Ibrahim Gambari speaking with Journalist

The new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Ibrahim Gambari, has spoken on his appointment.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Gambari’s appointment was confirmed at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council meeting presided by the president.

After the meeting, Mr Gambari, a 75-year-old diplomat, spoke to journalists on what is expected of him in his new office.

“I want to thank the president of the federal republic for giving me this opportunity to serve him and of the country,” he said.

When asked what Nigerians should expect from him in his new office, Mr Gambari said: “I have not started, so I will find out and maybe… I don’t report directly to the nation, I report directly to the president.”

The Ilorin prince also spoke on what the president needs from him.

“I think he needs my loyalty, competence and support,” he said; adding that his guiding principle would be “to serve the president to the best of my ability.”

Mr Gambari replaces the late Abba Kyari, who died from complications arising from the coronavirus.

