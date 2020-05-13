It’s Official: Buhari appoints Gambari as new Chief of Staff

Professor Ibrahim Gambari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]
Professor Ibrahim Gambari [PHOTO CREDIT: Bashir Ahmad]

President Muhammadu Buhari has announced former Minister of External Affairs, Ibrahim Gambari, as his Chief of Staff.

The 75-year-old Kwara-born diplomat replaces late Abba Kyari, who died of coronavirus complications in April.

The appointment of Mr Gambari was widely circulated on Tuesday but was however made official on Wednesday.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the new Chief of Staff arrived the Presidential Villa on Wednesday.

Confirming the appointment, the personal assistant to Mr Buhari on new media, Bashir Ahmad, broke the news on Twitter.

According to him, Mr Gambari’s appointment was announced at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by Mr Buhari.

“President @MBuhari has appointed Professor Ibrahim Gambari, as his Chief of Staff, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, announced the appointment today at the virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) Meeting,” Mr Ahmad wrote.

The new appointee also attended the FEC meeting.

Mr Gambari was the external affairs minister (1984-1985) when Mr Buhari led Nigeria as a military head of state.

