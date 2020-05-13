Buhari’s COS: Ibrahim Gambari arrives Presidential Villa

Professor Ibrahim Gambari upon resumption
Professor Ibrahim Gambari upon resumption

Ibrahim Gambari, the diplomat President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed to become his Chief of Staff, arrived the Presidential Villa Wednesday morning.

He was received on arrival at the Presidential Villa by senior presidency officials including the Director of Protocol, Yakubu Ahmed, and the Permanent Secretary, State House, Tijani Umar.

Others who received him include the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs, Office of the Vice President, Abdullahi Gwari, as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, who all ushered him into the Aso Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday reported the appointment of Mr Gambari to replace the late Abba Kyari who recently died from coronavirus.

Although President Buhari is yet to formally announce the appointment, the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, confirmed the appointment and thanked the president for it.

In a statement by his aide, Abdulazeez Arowona, the Ilorin emir thanked President Muhammadu Buhari “for appointing Professor Ibrahim Gambari as his new Chief of Staff.”

The new appointee is an Ilorin prince.

Professor Ibrahim Gambari

