Despite interstate travel ban, 70 youth arrive Oyo from Kano, Katsina, others

Governor Seyi Makinde (Photo Credit: Inside Oyo)

About 70 young Nigerians from the northern part of the country who tried to sneak into Oyo State from Kano, Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna have been apprehended by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The youth travelled hundreds of kilometres to Oyo, through many other states, despite a presidential ban on interstate travel.

The ban was put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari to check the spread of coronavirus.

The travellers were intercepted in a trailer which arrived in Ogbomoso in the early hours of Wednesday, PREMIUM TIMES gathered.

An NSCDC official who spoke with our correspondent said the arrested individuals have been held at the area command of NSCDC in Ogbomoso.

The source, who asked not to be named as he was not authorised to talk to the media, said his agency is yet to get the directive of the state government for the next line of action which may include leading them out of the state.

On Tuesday, Governor Seyi Makinde threatened to arrest foreigners from other states who travel into Oyo State as one of the efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

When contacted about the development, the Chief Press Secretary to the Oyo governor, Taiwo Adisa, told PREMIUM TIMES that the state has been briefed.

“They were about 70 that were intercepted in Ogbomosho. The state will issue a statement soon,” he said.

