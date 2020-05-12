Coronavirus: Nigeria records 146 new cases — lowest in one week

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 4,787 as 146 new infections were announced Monday by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

It is the lowest in the last seven days when the country on May 6 recorded 148 cases.

Nigeria also recorded additional six deaths on Tuesday, NCDC reported.

The agency in a late evening tweet said the new cases were reported from 20 states.

They are 57-Lagos, 27-Kano, 10-Kwara, 9-Edo, 8-Bauchi, 7-Yobe, 4-Kebbi, 4-Oyo, 3-Katsina, 3-Niger, 2-Plateau, 2-Borno, 2-Sokoto, 2-Benue, 1-Gombe, 1-Enugu, 1-Ebonyi, 1-Ogun, 1-FCT, 1-Rivers.

The number of infections in the country has been increasing at a rapid rate.

So far, no new state has reported a case. Cases have been reported in 34 states and the FCT. Only Kogi and Cross River States are yet to report any case.

Till date, 4787 cases have been confirmed, 959 cases have been discharged and 158 deaths have been recorded in 34 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

READ ALSO:

While Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease in the country, cases in Kano and Borno States have continued to increase significantly.

Breakdown

A breakdown of all the confirmed cases so far shows that 4, 787 infections have been reported in Nigeria since the index case in February. Of that number, 3,670 cases are still active, 959 have recovered and have been discharged, and 158 deaths have been reported.

A breakdown of the 4, 787 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 1,990 cases, followed by Kano – 693, FCT – 360, Katsina – 208,Borno – 188, Bauchi – 190, Ogun – 127, Gombe – 119, Jigawa – 118, Kaduna – 111, Sokoto – 108, Edo – 88, Zamfara – 73.Oyo – 69, Osun – 39, Kwara – 44, Nasarawa – 25, Kebbi – 28, Rivers – 23, Delta – 17, Plateau – 21,Adamawa – 21,Akwa Ibom – 17, Taraba – 15, Ondo – 16, Yobe – 20, Ekiti – 15, Enugu – 11,Ebonyi – 8, Niger – 6, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 3, Imo – 4, Abia – 2, Anambra – 1.

Based on global trajectory, cases of the virus in Nigeria will keep increasing as Nigeria is yet to get to the peak of the outbreak. The country is currently witnessing community transmission and as such the government has announced mandatory precautions including wearing of face masks in public and social distancing.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, during the Presidential Taskforce briefing on Tuesday pleaded with Nigerians for their support and understanding, especially in complying with the advisories and guidelines issued.

He also urged the state governments to align their actions and enforcement with the guidelines provided.

He said the virus does not respect boundaries, neither does it respect status as such all State Governments are therefore urged to strengthen their monitoring and enforcement machineries in collaboration with the security agencies.

“I wish to use this medium to once again underscore the imperative of collective survival because the lack of compliance by any person or group of persons poses a threat to all of us,” he said.